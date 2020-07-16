Pleasant Valley Elementary School receives honor and check

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A special honor for a school in Calhoun County’s school system.
CLAS--or, the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools--named Pleasant Valley Elementary School a CLAS Banner School.
With that honor comes a check for $750.
One school in each state school district receives the honor.
Vic Wilson, of CLAS, says he himself grew up in a rural school like Pleasant Valley, and schools in rural areas often come up with the most innovative ideas.
In this case, it was a reading program that dramatically improved reading scores at the school.
"It took the collaboration of our librarian, our teachers, our kids and our parents, most importantly, to help our scores increase. We had a hundred percent growth, in the 2018-10 school year for reading, and we're very proud of that success," says Pleasant Valley Elementary principal Crystal Sparks.
Sparks says she doesn't know how the money will be spent yet, but says it will be spent on student learning.
Sparks says she does everything she can to make anyone who visits the campus in Pleasant Valley feel welcome and embraced.
In fact a sign at the school’s entrance reads simply: “you are loved.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.