Pediatricians urge leaders to take strong stance on masks in schools

We, the undersigned, are physician parents who work and live in the greater Birmingham area. We appreciate the countless hours you have spent responding to the COVID19 pandemic. As physicians serving on the frontlines with a vested interest in our patients and children, we wish to endorse the below evidence-based guidelines to re-open Alabama schools. As a group we agree with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) that the goal of re-opening schools should focus on children returning to school physically and safely. While there are data showing children are less likely to spread COVID19 and less likely to have severe disease compared to adults, this is still a very serious illness. Among the 983 COVID deaths in Alabama to date, two have been children. We believe that schools can and should re-open in a meaningful and sustainable way. However, this is a novel virus and will require a novel response to control the spread in schools. These are our medical recommendations to aid in our common goal of safe schools for this upcoming school year: