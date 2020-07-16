6 Off Script: Meet Janet Hall

This week on 6 Off Script Jonathan and Catherine get personal with Janet Hall. Janet’s time at WBRC has made her a veteran as both a journalist and as a team player. Her heart for others has solidified the integrity of her legacy and throughout her career she has learned a lot about life, journalism and the community she serves. As Janet prepares to take on the next chapter of her life, she walks us through some of the pivotal moments that made her the Janet Hall we know and love.