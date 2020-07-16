‘Love your neighbor as yourself’: Jeffco Commissioner shares his COVID-19 story

Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons (Source: www.jccal.org)
By WBRC Staff | July 16, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 12:16 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons is recovering from COVID-19 and he shared his story on Facebook.

Ammons said he was sick for a few days with chills so intense he felt like his body was convulsing. Ammons said his symptoms included vomiting, fever, chills, cramps and lethargy.

Ammons wrote: My fever only lasted for 2 days so certainly this wasn’t COVID-19, but it was. I was lucky, blessed, fortunate, whatever you want to call it. I had a mild case compared to many others and recovered relatively quickly. As the number (of) positive cases and the number of hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise please continue to do the things necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19, wash your hands routinely, social distance, avoid mass gatherings and mandated or not please wear a mask. “Love your neighbor as yourself”.

Posted by Commissioner Steve Ammons on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

