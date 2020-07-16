‘Love your neighbor as yourself’: Jeffco Commissioner shares his COVID-19 story

Ammons wrote: My fever only lasted for 2 days so certainly this wasn’t COVID-19, but it was. I was lucky, blessed, fortunate, whatever you want to call it. I had a mild case compared to many others and recovered relatively quickly. As the number (of) positive cases and the number of hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise please continue to do the things necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19, wash your hands routinely, social distance, avoid mass gatherings and mandated or not please wear a mask. “Love your neighbor as yourself”.