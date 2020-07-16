Local church feeds Clay-Chalkville football team to make sure no player goes home hungry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 has impacted all of us, but for several football players at Clay-Chalkville High School, it’s impacted when and how often they may eat a meal, so one church has decided to step in and help.
The Clay-Chalkville football team practices four days a week, but the players say Thursday is their favorite.
“It makes practice really exciting, I could smell the hot dogs when I was doing my drops so I was ready,” said quarterback Khalib Johnson.
“I am a lineman, so it smelt pretty good while we were over there practicing,” added Izziah Williams.
For the past seven weeks, Faith Community Fellowship church in Trussville has been feeding the Clay-Chalkville team after practice, providing food for those players who may not have a meal when they go home.
“Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday we provide peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for all the players plus Gatorade’s and water and then Thursday is a big day, we provide a hot meal,” said Steve McCarty, lead pastor at Faith Community Fellowship.
At 10 a.m. every Thursday, hundreds of hot dogs go on the grill, a sight that brings comfort to those who need it most.
“People don’t get to eat as often as others and don’t have the best situations like others so we’re just glad they’re here,” added Williams.
“It’s really good in times like this when there’s so much negative going on, but there’s still a lot of positive out here and we appreciate them,” said Clay-Chalkville head coach Drew Gilmer.
Faith Community Fellowship feeds nearly 100 players each day they practice.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.