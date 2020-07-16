How will Alabama’s mask order be enforced?

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Now that Governor Kay Ivey has issued a statewide mandatory mask order, how will it be enforced?
Bessemer Police Lt. Cortice Miles says it’ll be done with education.
“We’ve had citizens that have been wearing masks, we’re thankful for it,” Lt. Miles says. “We haven’t really had to take any enforcement actions. Most of ours have been more training.”
Gov. Ivey’s amended the Safer at Home order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. It requires “masks to be worn in public when interacting within 6 feet with people of another household.”
Police say they hope people will comply with the new order, but for those that still choose not to they plan to have conversations and explain to them the importance of wearing the mask in helping to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“By all means we are trying our best not to enforce it by any type of arrests or any type of violation,” says Miles. “We just want to make sure that people understand that you have to wear it.”
Lt. Miles says the city plans to take an education approach within the community. They want to stress the importance of wearing a mask and in some cases provide people with one if they are in need.
“Do your part and wear your mask and help us out here,” says Miles. “If you don’t have a mask, we will try and find you one if we can, we may have one on us. We need you to understand the importance of it.”
Lt. Miles says the Bessemer Police Department is prepared for the long haul if the numbers continue to rise.
