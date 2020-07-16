Homewood Piggly Wiggly enforces face mask order

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - As you’re heading to the grocery store to pick up a few items for dinner, don’t forget your mask.
Several retailers are making face masks mandatory for their customers as the novel coronavirus outbreak soars across the nation.
Most shoppers at the Homewood Piggly Wiggly know the drill when they come to shop.
“We have a mandatory…face masks need to be worn before you reach into the public space. We also have face masks available for customers if they don’t have one,” said Assistant Manager, Emanuel Turner.
Piggly Wiggly has required customers to wear masks for nearly three weeks now.
And a number of other big-box stores like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are joining the growing list of companies requiring that all customers wear face coverings.
“The environment’s not going to change, the environment’s still the same, the personality’s not going to change, it’s still the same, the only difference is you have to wear a mask. I realize it can be uncomfortable, but it’s for your well-being. It’s not to threaten you or make you feel uncomfortable, but it’s just to make you feel safe,” said Turner.
You’ve seen videos of upset shoppers told to wear masks, but Turner said “The Pig” has a solution that will keep everyone from crying all the way home.
“If it gets to a point where they’ll just refuse to wear one, we’ll work out some kind of arrangement. I’ll have somebody get some groceries for them and they can wait in the car, and we’ll bring it to them. Hopefully, it won’t come to that, but if it comes to that, then we’ll have to make some adjustments to that,” Turner said.
Someone mans the door at the Homewood Piggly Wiggly to ensure shoppers have masks.
And if you’re skeptical about going into the store, or you don’t want to wear a mask, Turner recommended using a grocery delivery service like Shipt.
