Hewitt-Trussville boys cross country team starts free lawn service for those in need

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - They run six miles a day, but it’s what the Hewitt-Trussville cross country team is doing after practice that’s making the biggest impact in the community.
The sound of a lawn mower is something Kent Glover never thought he’d hear after cross country practice in the morning, but for the past two months, it’s one that’s brought him to tears.
“It made me cry one day because this old lady, who can’t get out there every day or every week and cut her lawn because it’s so hot, said she was so thankful for us to come out,” Glover said.
When COVID-19 put everything on pause, the Hewitt-Trussville boys cross country team decided to put their legs to use outside of their running shoes. So they created FLC, which means Free Lawn Care, and together as a team, they started mowing the lawns of the elderly and disabled in their community for free.
“It all started with a Facebook post. We put the number to call and told them what we were doing, and within an hour we already had four people call. I was shocked,” said runner Matt Antkowiak.
Since then, the team has mowed more than 30 lawns and cut on average two or three a day. Each teammate is assigned a certain task.
“We’ve definitely learned who’s been brought up to mow and who hasn’t or who cuts chords with an edge trimmer,” runner Will Edwards said.
The equipment they use is a collaboration of what they had at home, along with a few donations. These boys going the extra mile to offer a free service that’s forever changed their lives.
“It just shows that not everything is bad in the world right now and people like us, who don’t have degrees or even a diploma, can come out here and make a positive impact, and this is a great time to get closer and learn more about each other, and it’s fun. Even though it’s a lot of hard work, it’s fun with them,” said Edwards.
The Hewitt-Trussville boys cross country team will continue their free lawn service until school resumes.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.