Greene County Schools plan to reopen includes a phased approach

GREENE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Greene County schools want to reopen this fall by overcoming challenges presented by coronavirus and being in rural Alabama. The Superintendent for Greene County Schools believes a phased approach is the safest way to do that.
“Phase one will be starting off with 9 weeks of remote learning where students will receive instruction virtually,” according to Dr. Corey Jones. Greene County schools used a $30,000 Alabama Power Foundation grant, along with other money, to buy 700 chromebooks and wi-fi to make sure these students in rural West Alabama don’t fall behind from changes taking place because of coronavirus.
“To safely come to school with social distancing, we are forming A and B groups for our students,” Dr. Jones continued. After 9 weeks, there will be a hybrid of in-class for half a day and learning from home. Grades six through twelve, Group A will come to school on Monday and Wednesday, Group B on Tuesday and Thursday, while Friday will be a day of complete remote learning.
“For Pre-K through fifth grade, these students will come to school four days a week for half a day. Because the younger grades, especially that K through 3, reading we feel is better controlled if they are actually in a building each day,” Jones added.
The last nine weeks of school, or second semester would be in-class teaching. The Greene County School Board will review the plan during a virtual meeting Monday at 4:30 p.m. before voting to approve it.
