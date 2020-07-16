Gadsden woman accused of taking more than $1 million in property from a senior

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrest of a Gadsden woman for financial exploitation of an elderly person.
Gina Cook Gilbert, 59, is charged with two counts of first-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person for taking property from Patricia Louise Cook Jerome in an amount that exceeds $1,000,000.
Gilbert was arrested Thursday morning by agents of the Attorney General’s Office and taken to the Etowah County Jail.
Gilbert’s bail is set at $60,000 cash.
No further information about the investigation or about Gilbert’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the warrants may be released at this time.
