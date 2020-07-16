FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory issued for west Alabama Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! It is a warm and dry start to the day with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-70s. We should see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky as we head into the afternoon hours. With plenty of heat and some humidity in place, I can’t rule out the small chance for an isolated shower or storm. Best chance to see a stray shower or storm will likely be in east Alabama today. The big story will be the heat. A heat advisory has been issued for west Alabama including Marion, Winston, Walker, Fayette, Lamar, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Greene, Hale, and Sumter counties from 12-7 p.m. Temperatures could climb into the mid to upper 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is between 105°F-108°F. Areas outside of the advisory could feel like it is between 100°F-105°F. If you have to work outside, please drink plenty of water and take multiple breaks. The most ideal times to be outside will be early in the morning and late in the evening around sunset. Temperatures could approach 90°F by 11 AM.
FIRST ALERT FOR WIDELY SCATTERED STORMS FRIDAY: A weak boundary will try to move into south Tennessee and north Alabama Friday afternoon. It could produce just enough lift to trigger widely scattered showers and storms across the northern third of Alabama. I’ll add a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms Friday for areas along and north of I-20. I still think most spots will remain dry tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Any storms that form will have the potential to become strong or severe. Main threat will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain.
HEAT CONTINUES INTO THE WEEKEND: It will be a good weekend to hang out at the pool. Temperatures are expected to remain several degrees above average with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will likely remain in the triple digits. Rain chances look isolated Saturday and Sunday with rain chances around 20%. Just make sure you use plenty of sunscreen if you plan on being outside. Pavement temperatures will likely climb in the 140°F-150°F range. If you plan on walking your dogs outside, make sure they walk on grassy surfaces. The pavement will be very hot!
NEXT BIG THING: Looking ahead into next week, our long range models are hinting that we could enter a more unsettled weather pattern. Rain chances look to ramp up Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered storms developing across Central Alabama during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures could trend cooler with highs in the lower 90s thanks to cloud cover and higher rain chances. Hopefully the models will continue to show a wetter pattern since it will cool us down and give us some much needed rainfall. You will likely have to water the garden/lawn through the weekend.
COMET NEOWISE: Last week we didn’t have the best viewing conditions for Comet NEOWISE because of early morning cloud cover. We should have several opportunities to view the comet in the evening sky starting today within an hour after sunset. Try to find a location that gives you the best possible view of the northwest horizon. Comet NEOWISE will gradually appear higher in the sky each evening after sunset, through July 23rd. You may want to use an optical aid like a telescope or binoculars to find the comet and then you may be able to see it without optical aid, especially as the comet moves higher into the northwest sky. However, over time the comet will gradually fade. If you capture a good photo of NEOWISE be sure to share it with us on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
