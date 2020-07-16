FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory issued for west Alabama Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! It is a warm and dry start to the day with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-70s. We should see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky as we head into the afternoon hours. With plenty of heat and some humidity in place, I can’t rule out the small chance for an isolated shower or storm. Best chance to see a stray shower or storm will likely be in east Alabama today. The big story will be the heat. A heat advisory has been issued for west Alabama including Marion, Winston, Walker, Fayette, Lamar, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Greene, Hale, and Sumter counties from 12-7 p.m. Temperatures could climb into the mid to upper 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is between 105°F-108°F. Areas outside of the advisory could feel like it is between 100°F-105°F. If you have to work outside, please drink plenty of water and take multiple breaks. The most ideal times to be outside will be early in the morning and late in the evening around sunset. Temperatures could approach 90°F by 11 AM.