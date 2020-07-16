Family member calls Saks murder-suicide ‘unnecessary’ act of domestic violence

SAKS, Ala. (WBRC) - A family member of a woman killed in a murder suicide Thursday, calls it an unnecessary act of domestic violence.
The Calhoun County Coroner’s Office confirms the bodies of Jessica Lashae Haynes and Herschel Neill May III, were found at a home on Bellvue Road in Saks.
Haynes is described as a 33-year-old mother with three children, while May is mentioned as being a father of one.
The call came in around 4:00 a.m.
Haynes was pronounced dead at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.