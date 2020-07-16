Early morning shooting send bullets flying into homes and cars in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that sent bullets flying into several homes and cars early Thursday morning.
The shooting occurred around 2:00 a.m. in the 2700 block of Short 16th St in Tuscaloosa. Several occupied residences were shot into as well as several unoccupied cars. No injuries have been reported.
Police say multiple males were involved. Several of the shooters have been identified and police say they are continuing to speak with suspects and witnesses.
