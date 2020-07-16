Calhoun County schools move start of school back six days

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County's school system will open one week later than planned, following Wednesday's news conference from Governor Ivey about COVID-19.
Students were originally supposed to report to campus on August 5, but will now report on August 11 instead.
Following the governor’s announcement about the statewide mask order Wednesday, Calhoun County Superintendent Donald Turner made plans to make sure the teachers and other staff had an extra week to be fully trained on things such as social distancing, and especially virtual learning.
He says he plans a full, on-campus reopening that will socially distance the students.
"We're trying to bring our children back to the most normal environment that we could possibly provide for them. Our children need to be in school, they need to be with their peers," said Turner.
Turner says he's received numerous emails from parents who say they appreciate the opportunity to send their children back to school.
He says virtual learning hasn’t been as popular in Calhoun County as in other systems.
