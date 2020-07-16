Birmingham youth football canceled for 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham youth football league has 3,000 players and that's not counting cheerleaders and coaches, a risk they felt was simply too large.
Birmingham youth football was slated to start in just a couple weeks, but the parks and rec board had a tough decision to make.
Ultimately, no games, clinics or practices will be held under their guidance this fall.
While many parents are struggling with childcare and activities during the pandemic, one youth football coach says this one season is a sacrifice in the name of safety, even though it's a tough pill to swallow.
“Don’t get it mistaken, I love football, but I am more concerned about my kids health and there are too many underlying issues that we don’t have enough information about, so I am in total agreement with the Parks and Recreation Board,” said Bakari Thompson, coach of the Central Park Chargers.
He says there are other programs operating and he hopes parents do their due diligence before enrolling their kids.
