All fall sports suspended at Birmingham-Southern

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-Southern has released a statement following the suspension of all SAA fall competition:
“The Southern Athletic Association’s Presidents’ Council has decided to suspend all conference athletic competition through the 2020 fall season.
Over the last several months, the council has met to weigh the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to plan for the 2020-21 athletic season. “The highest priority at each institution is the health and wellbeing of our campus communities, student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and spectators,” said SAA Commissioner, Jay Gardiner. “As the pandemic evolves, the SAA will continue to monitor the situation and intends to resume fall sport competition in early 2021.”
Birmingham-Southern athletics is dedicated to providing a competitive experience for its student-athletes. Each of these opportunities will be evaluated at an institutional level, and may be approved based on local health guidelines, given no overnight travel is necessary.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.