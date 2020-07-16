Ainsworth calls new state-wide face mask order a ‘bad policy’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - By now, you’ve heard about the state-wide face covering order Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday, but some state leaders are among those with opposing viewpoints about the measure.
“The reason why isn’t that masks don’t work, I just don’t think mandates work,” said Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth.
“So, we need to figure out what’s the best policy to encourage people for their own public health,” Ainsworth said.
Ainsworth isn’t biting his tongue, challenging the governor’s new face covering order.
“My position hasn’t changed, the governor’s the one that changed her position,” Ainsworth explained.
“I’m just…it’s a liberty issue with me. I don’t think the government needs to be coming in telling us to mandate them. When you start looking at public health and the slippery slope worn down, what’s the next…are we gonna mandate that everybody’s gotta get the COVID-19 vaccine?” Ainsworth said.
On Good Day Alabama Thursday, Ainsworth talked about the seriousness of COVID-19, even telling a personal story about a good friend of his who’s battling the virus in an ICU.
He said he wants people to exercise good judgment with regard to COVID-19, but added the real issue is that some people still believe the virus is a hoax, and a mandate won’t fix that.
“So, I just think it’s a bad policy. I’m all for masks. I’m all for social distancing, and I’m all for making sure people practice proper sanitation, but I think the best policy should be educating people and us having a unified voice about this is a serious crisis and educate people on what they can do to stop the spread,” Ainsworth said.
Ainsworth said he is in favor of a vaccine and said he and his family plan to get it when it becomes available.
In the meantime, he is advising people to wash their hands, social distance and wear a mask, but he doesn’t believe they should be forced to do it.
