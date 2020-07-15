64-year-old woman killed by stray bullet during overnight shooting in B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating an overnight shooting that led to the death of a 64-year-old woman.
Police say Bernice Taylor was in her kitchen around midnight when she was struck by a stray bullet. Investigators say the shooting took place in an apartment complex parking lot in the 1400 block of 24th Street North.
Responding officers were notified by a family member that the victim was wounded and unresponsive. She died at the scene.
Police say there have no been any arrests. If anyone has any information into the homicide they are asked to call the Birmingham PD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764.
