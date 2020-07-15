2020 Shrimp Festival in Gulf Shores canceled

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2020 Annual National Shrimp Festival scheduled for October 8-11 has been canceled.
Festival leaders say they made the decision in consideration of social distancing guidelines and after numerous meetings with stakeholders, as well as state and local permitting agencies.
“This determination is being made now in fairness to the many volunteers, sponsors, vendors, contractors, our local municipalities, and local businesses so they are not put at the disadvantage of a last minute announcement,” stated Greg Alexander, President & CEO of the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber.
Shrimp Festival planners said with the burden of attempting to guarantee compliance with health regulations, it is unrealistic to be able to meet all protocols.
The Chamber and Shrimp Fest Committee feel that it would be a disservice to sponsors, vendors, and visitors to try and limit attendance or eliminate certain aspects of the festival such as concerts and other offerings.
The Annual National Shrimp Festival has been in existence for 49 years.
Shrimp Festival Chairman Spencer Cade writes, “There have been many people involved in the collective process of avenues and alternatives to organize and adapt the Festival around the COVID-19 pandemic, but the one thing we’ve always been able to rely on in making an informed calculated decision is “the known”. With COVID-19 and the restrictions and limitations that may or may not exist in October, it would be challenging if not impossible to produce a healthy, profitable, fun, and of course successful Festival for all participants.”
“Our goal is to begin preparing now for the 2021 National Shrimp Festival and work toward making it the best yet here in Gulf Shores. We are also working with the Wharf and the City of Orange Beach to bring a new and exciting event there in 2021,” says Greg Alexander, President & CEO of the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.