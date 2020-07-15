2020 Shrimp Festival in Gulf Shores canceled

Shrimp Festival Chairman Spencer Cade writes, “There have been many people involved in the collective process of avenues and alternatives to organize and adapt the Festival around the COVID-19 pandemic, but the one thing we’ve always been able to rely on in making an informed calculated decision is “the known”. With COVID-19 and the restrictions and limitations that may or may not exist in October, it would be challenging if not impossible to produce a healthy, profitable, fun, and of course successful Festival for all participants.”