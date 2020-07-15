Shelby County businesses react to new statewide mask order

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County has not had a mandatory face covering order until now with the new statewide mask order.
Some Shelby County business owners said it should not be that much of a problem. Some are already wearing face coverings and owners said they will be asking customers to cover up to follow the order.
At Princess Nails in Pelham employees are already required to wear masks and there are partitions separating them from customers.
“The workers usually have to always wear them but the customers have been struggling with it because they say its too hot you know,” Jackelin Ruiz said.
Next door at the Foundry, workers wear masks and management told WBRC FOX6 News they will start requiring customers to wear masks before they enter the building.
“I think it’s about time I think it’s a great idea. I feel like not so much to protect myself, but protecting other people I happen to be around,” James Tyson said.
“I think its something that is really needed for the state as well as the city and county. I think we need to think proactive rather than react,” Willie Farrington said.
The Alabaster Police Chief Curtis Rigney said they look to educate people about compliance with the new law. A ticket would be the last resort.
Pelham Police said they would also seek to get people to comply with the new law.
Some people in Shelby County question why this order was not in place before now?
“I think probably so. I think it should have been done a while back. You may have a lot of people who don’t like it. I wear a face mask to cut grass,” Tyson said.
