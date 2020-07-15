Samford football waiting on decision from Power 5 Conferences regarding upcoming season

As of today, Newton says Samford, a member of the Southern Conference, is moving forward to play a full football schedule. The football team is scheduled to report to campus on July 24th for fall camp, but Newton says they won’t know what their season will look like until the Power 5 conferences make a decision at the end of July. Samford, like many schools, rely on the guarantee payout from playing FBS schools during the season. The Bulldogs play Florida State their second game of the season, and if the ACC moves to an all-conference schedule, Newton says it will have a huge impact on how Samford moves forward with their schedule.