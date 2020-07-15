$20,000 reward offered in young mother’s 2017 cold case

The reward for information related to the cold case death of a young Demopolis mother has been increased. (Source: Demopolis Police Dept.)
July 15, 2020

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WSFA) - The reward for information related to the cold case death of a young Demopolis mother has been increased.

Demopolis police announced Wednesday a $20,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in the death of Shannon Steele.

Police say the 29-year-old’s body was discovered in 2017 as an officer was attempting to serve papers to someone at her apartment on Queensbury Lane. Steele’s 4-year-old child, who was inside the home, told the officer someone had killed his mother.

Steele’s 4-month-old was also found inside the residence. Both children were uninjured.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Demopolis Tip Line at 334-216-4077 or the department at 334-289-3073.

