Reward money up to $20,000 for information about killer in Demopolis cold case

Reward money encourages people to talk. That’s why Griggers and Rex Flowers, Chief of the Demopolis Police Department, announced $15,000 was being added to the reward for information leading to an arrest in Steele’s case. That’s $10,000 from the DA’s Office and $5,000 from Demopolis PD being added to $5,000 offered by the Governor’s Office for a $20,000 total reward.