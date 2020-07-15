Reward money up to $20,000 for information about killer in Demopolis cold case

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WBRC) - Demopolis Police and the District Attorney for the 17th Judicial Circuit announced Wednesday they are adding money to a reward in hopes of encouraging people with information about Shannon Steele’s unsolved murder to come forward and share what they know.
“What our purpose is, and our hope is, that we can re-energize the public’s interest in this case,” District Attorney Greg Griggers shared.
Reward money encourages people to talk. That’s why Griggers and Rex Flowers, Chief of the Demopolis Police Department, announced $15,000 was being added to the reward for information leading to an arrest in Steele’s case. That’s $10,000 from the DA’s Office and $5,000 from Demopolis PD being added to $5,000 offered by the Governor’s Office for a $20,000 total reward.
Police found Steele’s body inside her home on Queensbury lane in December 2017. Two of Steele’s four children were home at the time someone shot her to death.
“Not only did they take the life of a young mother in her home in the middle of the night. But worst of all possible situations, he did so with two kids present,” Griggers continued.
None of those children were harmed.
Fliers announcing an increase in reward money in this case are now going up around town and social media. It includes a tip line and the number to Demopolis Police to call.
