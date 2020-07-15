New workforce initiative in Alabama includes Virtual Reality training

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new private-public partnership will use innovative virtual reality training to build workforce development across Alabama.
Using the job simulator TRANSFRVR, JumpStartAL will offer new education and training programs to develop the state’s next generation of highly skilled workers.
“Alabama is focused on the future,” Gov. Kay Ivey said on Alabama Newscenter. “JumpStartAL will help ensure that we are positioned to attract the jobs of tomorrow by educating and training Alabamians to take advantage of the opportunities those jobs will provide.”
The state’s goal is to increase the workforce by 500,000 highly skilled workers by 2025.
The VR training will start with teaching jobs in the manufacturing industry and then expand into other fields.
JumpStartAL will initially roll out at five Alabama community colleges, with more campuses and training facilities added in the future:
The statewide network of partners in the JumpStartAL initiative includes the Alabama Community College System; Ready to Work, which is operated by Alabama Industrial Development Training (AIDT); the Alabama Department of Postsecondary Education; the Governor’s Office of Workforce Development; the Business Education Alliance; TRANSFRVR; Shelby County economic development organization 58 INC; Central Six Alabama Works; and the Alabama Department of Commerce.
Alabama Power, Altec and Kamtek are among the private sector leaders of JumpStartAL. The statewide business community is supporting the initiative through job placement strategies and financial efforts.
To learn more information on training locations and how to sign up you can go to jumpstartal.com/training.
