Montgomery school board votes to rename 3 high schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to rename three Montgomery high schools.
Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Sidney Lanier high schools are all named after Confederate leaders or soldiers.
The board voted 6-1 in favor of renaming Jeff Davis and Lee high schools. Board member Lesa Keith voted no.
The board voted 5-2 in favor of renaming Lanier High School. Keith and Board President Clare Weil voted no.
Several people in attendance left mid meeting after hearing remarks from Keith.
“History is not here for us to like it or dislike it. Most of you are affected by it, and I see that and understand it, but that’s a good thing to be offended because that means we will never repeat it. All lives matter. History matters,” Keith said.
The next step in the process is for the board to vote to form a committee to discuss possible new names of the schools and determine how to proceed. We are told it may take six months to a year before any changes are made.
The school board also voted to move forward with a property tax referendum. The Alabama legislature approved the referendum earlier this year. However, before the property tax increase goes on the November ballot, the school board must take it to the Montgomery County Commission for final approval.
Montgomery County voters will decide whether to increase the ad valorem tax on all taxable property in Montgomery County except the town limits of Pike Road. The increase would result in an additional $33 million in revenue each year for Montgomery Public Schools and would mean the average family would pay $12.75 more per month in property taxes, according to Montgomery Public Schools.
Weil says the public vote is long overdue and desperately needed.
“What the schools are named will mean little if we do not continue to strive for inside our classrooms. That begins with writing for funding that won’t handicap the progress. Our schools are currently operating on the lowest amount of funds allowed by state law. That is unacceptable and must change,” Weil said.
