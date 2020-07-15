Man struck and killed by car in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A 34-year-old man was struck and killed by a car in Hoover Wednesday morning.
Hoover Police said it happened at 9:13 A.M. on I-65 South near the I-459 Interchange.
Officers responded to find a 34-year-old male suffering from life threatening injuries. He was transported to UAB Hospital by Hoover Fire medics, but died shortly after arrival.
The other person stayed on the scene.
Although the case is being investigated by the Hoover Police Traffic Unit, no criminal charges are expected at this time.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending formal notification of his family.
