Man arrested 2nd time, deputies find drugs, firearms, gold bars and cash
By WBRC Staff | July 15, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT - Updated July 15 at 10:23 AM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Deputies said they arrested a man for a second time in four months and again found large amounts of narcotics.

On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant in the 2200 Block of Abbyglen Circle in Hoover. 

During this search, detectives recovered 6.41 grams of Cocaine, 5 ounces of methamphetamine, 14 suboxone strips, 15 alprazolam pills, 2 firearms and over $3000 in cash.

In addition, 9 gold bars, a 2009 BMW and other miscellaneous items were seized during the search.

47-year-old Robert Alan Ozment was arrested.

This is the second arrest for Ozment. In March of 2020, deputies said Ozment was arrested with 2.5 lbs of Methamphetamines and a large amount of cash.

Ozment is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on no bond on charges of Trafficking Narcotics.

