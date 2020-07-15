Man arrested 2nd time, deputies find drugs, firearms, gold bars and cash

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Deputies said they arrested a man for a second time in four months and again found large amounts of narcotics.
On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant in the 2200 Block of Abbyglen Circle in Hoover.
During this search, detectives recovered 6.41 grams of Cocaine, 5 ounces of methamphetamine, 14 suboxone strips, 15 alprazolam pills, 2 firearms and over $3000 in cash.
In addition, 9 gold bars, a 2009 BMW and other miscellaneous items were seized during the search.
47-year-old Robert Alan Ozment was arrested.
This is the second arrest for Ozment. In March of 2020, deputies said Ozment was arrested with 2.5 lbs of Methamphetamines and a large amount of cash.
Ozment is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on no bond on charges of Trafficking Narcotics.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.