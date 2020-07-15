Lizzo feeds DeSoto County hospital employees

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Award-winning singer Lizzo surprised DeSoto County hospital employees on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto shared a video message from Lizzo on Facebook.
One of Lizzo’s representatives called a nursing supervisor Sunday to make the arrangements and share Lizzo’s thanks for their hard work.
Lunch was delivered Monday and fed 100 workers in the hospital’s COVID-19 units.
A spokesperson for Baptist says the singer has no known connection to the hospital or the area but she’s made similar gestures in several other cities.
In the video, Lizzo says she is thankful for everything health care workers are doing to keep everyone healthy and safe during this time.
