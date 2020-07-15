Hoover football no longer opening the season inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Because of COVID-19, the Hoover High School football team is already having to make changes to its football schedule.
Hoover was scheduled to play inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a few weeks, but now they will play at a high school stadium instead.
Hoover is one of twenty plus teams playing in the Corky Kell Classic in Atlanta to open the season. The Bucs are set to take on Lowndes County Georgia on August 22.
The event was originally supposed to be held inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but because of COVID-19 and the new protocols in the NFL, no teams are allowed to play inside the dome. The game will now be played at Mill Creek High School in Georgia.
“It will impact the amount of kids that we travel because it’s going to be 100 degrees and you’re standing out in the heat, we’ll be in a tent outside the stadium pregame,” said Hoover’s AD Andy Urban.
Seniors are upset about not having the opportunity to play inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but good news for the juniors - Hoover is scheduled to play in the Corky Kell Classic in 2021.
