Hoover City Schools in need of more bus drivers - fast

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools will start in about a month on August 20.
Hoover City Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy said there have been a few current drivers who have expressed an absolute reluctance to coming back to work.
And on top of that loss, the school system is adding 15 more bus routes.
Dr. Murphy said they need anywhere from 15 to 25 more bus drivers.
Those additional routes will help the schools space out children better while on the bus.
The goal is to prevent having three kids on one seat, although the school system can’t promise that will happen.
Bus drivers will wear face coverings and gloves.
Students getting on and off the bus will get sanitizer dispensed in their hands and must wear masks on the bus.
“There are no plans at this time for bus drivers to take temperatures of any of our students coming on our bus,” said Dr. Murphy. “I think this is a perfect place for me to beg our parents to please be the first line of defense, to please take the temperature of their children before they leave home, please look at them and determine if they’re demonstrating any of those symptoms.”
To become a full-time or substitute bus driver, it's about a 6-week process.
Full-time bus drivers are considered full-time employees, which means they get benefits through the school district.
To learn how to apply, you can click here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.