Gov. Ivey to give COVID-19 update in Wednesday morning press conference

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Gov. Kay Ivey will hold a press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. to give an update on COVID-19 in Alabama.
The governor will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
This is Gov. Ivey’s first press conference since June 30 when she extended her Safer at Home order through July.
As of Wednesday morning, Alabama has 56,441 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,136 deaths. There have been 18,092 positive tests in the last 14 days with 146,463 tests reported.
