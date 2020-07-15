Former football coach, U.S. Senator face off for Senate seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate Tuesday and will face current Democratic Senator Doug Jones in the general election.
Tuberville does not believe Jones represents Alabama values.
“There’s four or five issues that are just totally different than what the people of this state wanted,” he said. “If you’re a senator, you don’t represent your party, you represent the people of your state.”
However, Jones does not believe Tuberville is fit for the job.
“I don’t think he’s got the ability to do that. I don’t think he’s got the experience,” Jones said. “We don’t need more partisanship in Washington.”
Jones is banking on his bipartisan record to bring Republicans to his side in November.
“It’s a record the people of Alabama are very proud of,” Jones said. “It’s not that I have voted 100% like everybody wanted me to, but we found common ground.”
Jones made some controversial decisions when he voted to impeach President Donald Trump and did not vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
“You know what, those are two votes out of hundreds that I have taken. I’ve taken votes and I’ve led bills that help farmers, that help businessmen, especially small business, health care professionals,” he said.
Jones said he was disappointed there was not a debate between Tommy Tuberville and Jeff Sessions during the primary. Tuberville did not commit to a debate when asked Wednesday.
“We’ll have to wait and see. You know, we’ve got a lot of work to do of raising money just to come close to him,” Tuberville said. “So if we find time to do it and good situation, but we’ll look at it.”
When asked what specific piece of legislation Tuberville would file first if elected, he said he wanted to give states more local control over education.
“We’re not a cookie cutter country. So I’d take a key to that department education. I’d lock the door and let everybody have their own department, education, build your own curriculum,” he said.
Current finance reports show Jones with about $8 million on hand and Tuberville with $448,000 on hand. Tuberville said his main goal with be fundraising.
