FIRST ALERT: Temps will reach the mid-90s the rest of the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! It’s a warm start to the day with most locations in the low to mid-70s. We should start the day with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. It is going to be another hot afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is near the triple digits this afternoon. We are introducing a small chance for a isolated storms mainly along and south of I-20 today. Areas such as Greene, Hale, Bibb, Tuscaloosa, Chilton, and Coosa counties have the greatest potential to see an isolated storm today. Greatest coverage for showers and storms will likely remain in south Alabama. Any storm that forms has the potential to produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.
FIRST ALERT FOR HOT WEATHER: Heat will be the big story this week. Morning temperatures will trend warmer with lows in the low to mid-70s. Tomorrow afternoon is looking hot with highs in the mid 90s. Feels like temperatures could easily climb into the 100°F-105°F range. The latest weather models are hinting at only isolated storm chances Thursday and Friday which will likely translate to hot temperatures continuing across our area with highs in the mid-90s. It would not surprise me if temperatures flirt near 100°F for parts of west Alabama Friday-Sunday. Make sure you can identify the differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Stay hydrated and take several breaks if you have to work outside.
LIMITED RAIN CHANCES THROUGH SATURDAY: I cannot promise the likelihood that you will see rain this week. Latest model runs are only showing a 20-30% chance for isolated storms in the afternoon and early evening hours. We will hold on to limited rain chances through Saturday. By early next week, we could see enough moisture to produce widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our best day to see rain might occur next Tuesday, but a lot can change between now and then. You will likely need to continue to water the lawn and garden over the next several days.
TROPICAL UPDATE: The tropics remain quiet thanks to Saharan Dust and dry air moving across the Caribbean and parts of the Atlantic. Saharan dust limits moisture that is needed to produce tropical cyclones. With lack of lowering pressure and tropical moisture around, we hope the Atlantic remains quiet for a while. Signs hint that tropical activity could go up by the end of the month and going into August.
COMET NEOWISE: Last week we didn’t have the best viewing conditions for Comet NEOWISE because of early morning cloud cover. We should have several opportunities to view the comet in the evening sky starting today within an hour after sunset. Try to find a location that gives you the best possible view of the northwest horizon. Comet NEOWISE will gradually appear higher in the sky each evening after sunset, through July 23rd. You may want to use an optical aid like a telescope or binoculars to find the comet and then you may be able to see it without optical aid, especially as the comet moves higher into the northwest sky. However, over time the comet will gradually fade. If you capture a good photo of NEOWISE be sure to share it with us on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
