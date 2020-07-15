Faith in Action given $100K grant to fight violence in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Faith in Action Birmingham Peacemakers received a $100,000 grant from the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund on Tuesday.
Everytown is one of the largest gun violence prevention organization in America.
“We’re honored to stand with and support groups using evidence-based strategies to prevent shootings,” says Michael-Sean Spence, director of Policy and Implementation for Everytown. “With sustained funding, these groups can continue to make a difference in the lives of their communities.”
Dr. Gregory L. Clarke, founder of Birmingham Peacemakers and Pastor of New Hope Baptist Church, says this grant will assist the organization to expand throughout the Birmingham area. For the last three years, they’ve served in the city’s west side. Recently, widening their reach to north Birmingham. They are hopeful they will begin work in the south and east communities soon.
“We are pushing an anti violence outreach program with the city of Birmingham, which we think will be very effective and they are helping us by sponsoring us,” says Dr. Clarke.
Clarke says they also want to advocate for Faith in Actions Street Outreach program to help decrease violence throughout the city.
If you would like to volunteer or donate to the Birmingham Peacemakers, please call 205-925-9366.
