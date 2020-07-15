On a day like today, in just 10 minutes the inside of your parked car can reach 115 degrees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Each year we talk about the dangers of heat and for valid reasons. Heat kills more people each year than any other type of weather.
It’s so important that we stay safe and do yard work when it’s not the hottest time of the day, and especially important that we don’t leave a pet or kid or adult in a parked car.
Here’s a chart on how hot the inside of a vehicle gets over time depending on the temperature outside.
So on a day like today when it’s in the 90s, in just 10 minutes the inside of a vehicle gets to 115 degrees.
Heat stroke can happen quickly at that temperature. Child heat-related deaths in the U.S. have gotten worse, not better over the past few years.
Some of you might think that it’s safe to leave a child or pet in the car if you crack the windows. I would say if it’s in the 70s and you weren’t going to be gone long then yes, but a definite no when temperatures are in the 80s and especially the 90s.
In just 10 minutes with an air temperature of 92 degrees, the inside of a car with windows cracked gets up to 109 degrees. A temperature that high can cause heat stroke quickly.
So when you park your vehicle, look then lock. Keep up with the hot temperatures via the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
