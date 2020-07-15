‘Brilliant’: Gov. Ivey, state leaders meet with Dr. Deborah Birx

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Deborah Birx, the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force called Governor Kay Ivey’s mask order “brilliant” during a meeting in Montgomery Wednesday.
Ivey hosted Dr. Birx in Montgomery a few hours after issuing the order.
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Dr. Birx met first in the governor’s office, before moving to a roundtable discussion at the Capitol with various state health individuals, members of the business and religious communities and other lawmakers.
Dr. Birx emphasized this is a critical time for the South to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and she said the governor’s decision to issue a statewide mask order was “brilliant” and critical to keeping our businesses open and running safely.
A variety of topics were discussed including testing, Remdesivir and reopening schools and churches safely.
Dr. Birx explained that early on the virus seemed to be concentrated in large cities in the Northeast, however, this has not proven to be accurate in the South.
Birx commented on the rise in cases in Alabama.
Dr. Birx told the governor she was personally worried about the South, which is why she visited our state in person.
The Governor’s Office said: “Governor Ivey is appreciative for her (Dr. Birx) time and knowledge and looks forward to keeping an open dialogue with her and the Trump Administration as we work through the pandemic.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.