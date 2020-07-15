Blount Co. Sheriff: I won’t enforce the mask order

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said he would not be enforcing the mask order issued Wednesday by Governor Kay Ivey.
Sheriff Moon says he doesn’t believe it’s constitutional to force someone to wear a face mask.
During the news conference Wednesday morning Ivey said the order was not about enforcement, but more about people doing the right thing.
There is a penalty of up to $500 and/or jail time for not wearing a mask, but Governor Ivey said the goal is not to have to enforce the penalty. She said the goal is just to wear a mask.
In May, Sheriff Moon told deputies to not stop businesses or churches reopening against the statewide order.
