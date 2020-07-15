Bibb Co. Sheriff’s Office: ‘Be aware of predators lurking on the internet’

BIBB CO, Ala. (WBRC) - Bibb County Deputies said they want parents to take time to monitor and be aware of their children’s phone and social media activity.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on Facebook about information they have received about solicitation of minors.
The Sheriff’s Office has received large amounts of calls, tips, concerns and other intel from assisting agencies.
The department has been working with FBI, SBI and other agencies to track down these offenders. Deputies say minors’ phones are being used to attract, entice and promote youth through social media, internet, apps, video games, etc.
Deputies said parents and caregivers need to make sure children and young people understand the danger of predators lurking on the internet.
The Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from community and ask that you come forward with any information on this matter that you may have. Victims who wish to come forward anonymously are welcome.
If you wish to contact Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, you can call (205) 926-4683. They are located at 157 SW Davidson Dr., Ste 200, Centreville.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.