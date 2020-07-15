Behind the Front: The Hurricane Hunter

It’s hurricane season and WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice says radar indicates it could be an active one. This week he talks with Captain Will Simmons of the 53rd weather reconnaissance squadron, otherwise known as the Hurricane Hunters. Captain Simmons and his team fly into hurricanes to collect valuable data. With close to 100 hours logged with the Hurricane Hunters, Captain Simmons has seen a lot. Listen to his firsthand account of the beauty and terror these ocean storms.
