Are you ready for some flag football at The World Games 2022?

“We are grateful that the NFL recognizes the significance that The World Games 2022 will have as the first major international sporting event in the United States coming out of this global pandemic,” said Nick Sellers, CEO of The World Games 2022. “The world is longing to reconnect, and Birmingham, Alabama will play a pivotal role in that reconnection. The NFL’s partnership sends a signal to every company in the world that associating their brand with this special event is important for the world to see.”