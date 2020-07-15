Are you ready for some flag football at The World Games 2022?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games 2022 Birmingham, in partnership with the International World Games Association (IWGA), National Football League (NFL), and International Federation of American Football (IFAF) announced flag football will be part of the games in Birmingham.
Hosted at Birmingham’s historic Legion Field, Flag Football @TWG2022 Presented by the NFL will feature eight men’s teams and eight women’s teams from around the world.
As the current reigning world champions, the United States men’s and women’s teams both pre-qualify for The World Games 2022. The remaining teams will be selected through the IFAF qualifying process.
“We are grateful that the NFL recognizes the significance that The World Games 2022 will have as the first major international sporting event in the United States coming out of this global pandemic,” said Nick Sellers, CEO of The World Games 2022. “The world is longing to reconnect, and Birmingham, Alabama will play a pivotal role in that reconnection. The NFL’s partnership sends a signal to every company in the world that associating their brand with this special event is important for the world to see.”
The World Games is made up of more than 30 unique, multi-disciplinary sports.
The World Games 2022 Birmingham will take place July 7-17, 2022, and will generate an estimated $256 million in economic impact.
This is the first edition of The World Games on American soil since 1981.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.