Alabama’s top doctor emphasizes social responsibility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s tough to find good news right now in terms of COVID-19, but Dr. Scott Harris - the state’s top doctor - has a unique perspective.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in early spring, the struggles have stacked up.
We've seen moments where people come together in special ways to help each other, but we've also seen a lot of debate and fatigue over the virus and the stress it's placed on society.
One thing Dr. Harris says is a good thing is that it's shown that many people take social responsibility seriously, knowing that there are tools that can help stop the spread of the pandemic.
“We’re not waiting on some magic bullet or some technological fix, each individual can make decisions about being around other people, and if we can all do that collectively, and if we can work together in the communities to think about other people and not just think about ourselves, we have the ability to stop all of this,” said Dr. Harris.
He says the data itself doesn’t have any silver lining right now, and that’s why social responsibility is critical.
