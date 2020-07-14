Without Minor League Baseball, Regions Field becomes home to several youth baseball camps

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Without Minor League Baseball, baseball camps are taking over at Regions Field.
This week, Birmingham Southern is hosting it’s annual youth baseball camp.
With the rising number of COVID-19 case in our state, Birmingham Southern went back and forth on whether or not to have their youth baseball camp, but once youth sports returned, they decided to have it and the kids in attendance are loving it.
Rising fifth grader Evan Weisberg says getting out of the house and playing baseball at Regions Field has been the highlight of his summer.
“I haven’t really been playing in a while because of corona and all that stuff happened, so now it’s been an a miracle to just get out and play,” Weisberg said.
But playing ball at camp now includes social distancing, bringing your own gear, and water.
“I think there’s a fear. Some elected not to come and that’s ok, we’ll wear a mask when we’re close together, but for those who want to get out, in an outdoor environment, we wanted to provide that opportunity,” said BSC head baseball coach Jan Weisberg.
More than 50 kids from the ages 5-12 years old are learning new baseball skills at the 12th annual Panthers Youth Baseball Camp, but the biggest lesson BSC believes, comes off the field.
“The biggest thing they’re learning is how to appreciate interaction and appreciate engagement and appreciate how much fun they have playing the game. They’re tired of being inside,” Weisberg said.
“I’m just happy to be out here playing baseball and not sitting at home in lock down,” said rising sixth grader William Shea.
“It feels awesome, It’s fun just being out here with all your friends playing baseball,” added sixth grader Jackson Newton.
Birmingham Southern’s camp will wrap up this Thursday, July 16.
