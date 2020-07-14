What’s the protocol if a teacher or student is diagnosed with COVID-19?

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Local School Districts continue to hammer out the details of what the school year will look like.
WBRC got a message from a viewer who wanted to know if local school districts have a plan in place in case a teacher, student, or some other faculty member is diagnosed with COVID-19.
WBRC reached out to several school districts, only one of them was willing to share their plan with us Tuesday night.
Dr. Autumn Jeter Superintendent of Bessemer City Schools said the district was preparing for all possible issues.
As COVID-19 cases continued to surge across the state, creating a quarantine protocol for students and staff was extremely important for BCS.
The district had roughly 3500 students and a little more than 350 personnel, according to Jeter.
Families will have three options for instruction: online, traditional, or a hybrid of both.
Jeter explained staff would be required to report to schools in-person regardless of the format in which they would teach.
As some students prepare to head back to the classroom, Jeter said if a teacher or student is diagnosed with coronavirus, all parents and staff would be notified.
“The classroom will close. The children will move to remote learning. After 24 hours we’ll have the classroom professionally deep cleaned or [other] locations where that teacher was,” said Jeter.
She says the district would recommend all affected be tested before returning to school and follow their doctor’s orders.
The current recommended 14 day quarantine period can be stressful financially. Jeter said staff would be compensated if they have to self isolate.
“If it is truly a positive case, under the COVID-19 FMLA Act they are covered,” she said.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act requires certain employers to provide two weeks of paid sick leave at the employee’s regular salary.
Jeter says if there is a widespread outbreak at a school the district will close the school.
The district planned to release its official plans Friday, July 17.
