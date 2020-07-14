UAB Football expecting decision on season by end of July

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are 46 days away from the start of college football and every fan wants to know, will there be a season and if so, what kind?
For UAB Football, they hope to have an answer by the end of July or first of August.
On Tuesday, WBRC spoke to UAB Athletics Director Mark Ingram, who says UAB’s take on the upcoming football season is the same as it was months ago.
“We are moving forward to play the season as scheduled,” said UAB AD Mark Ingram.
Ingram, who was not available for an interview in person Tuesday, says he’s been in constant meetings with other Athletic Directors from Conference-USA and the conference itself is waiting to make a decision at the end of the month like the SEC, ACC, and several others.\
“CUSA is waiting until the end of July, early August to make a decision,” Ingram said. “We hope to have an answer around then.”
UAB is scheduled to open the season on Thursday, September 3, at Legion Field against non-conference opponent New Mexico State.
