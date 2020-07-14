Tuberville declared winner in bid to face Senator Doug Jones on November ballot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville defeated former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions Tuesday in the GOP primary runoff election.
The Associated Press called the election fairly early Tuesday evening with around 30% of the vote in. At that time, Tuberville was leading Sessions with more than 60% of the vote.
This sets the stage for November as Tuberville will now take on the incumbent Senator Doug Jones (D). Jones is seeking his first full term after he was elected during a special election back in December 2017.
Sessions was fighting to reclaim his former U.S. Senate seat after leaving to be Attorney General in President Trump’s administration, though Tuberville gained the endorsement from Trump after a fallout with Sessions.
The runoff was originally scheduled to happen at the end of March, but was delayed until July because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.