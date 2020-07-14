Tarrant City School leaders continue to work on reopening plan

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - In just six weeks, students in the Tarrant City School system will return to class, but school leaders are still working on plans to reopen.
As it stands right now, superintendent Dr. Sherlene McDonald, said the district will be ready for school to start, but she also said the plan to reopen Tarrant City Schools will probably change right up until the school bells ring.
The Tarrant City School District has a planning team, which consists of school administrators, teachers, paraprofessionals, office workers and maintenance staff.
They meet twice a week to get the perspectives of all stakeholders across the district as they prepare to open on August 25.
“Our goal would be to have our kids on campus as much as possible although we will be using the guidelines from, of course, the state department, and the governor, and the Department of Health, and the Jefferson County Department of Health as well,” McDonald said.
Dr. McDonald said there are approximately 1,200 students in the district, and they’ll be getting feedback from their parents to decide how to proceed this fall.
If parents decide on an off-campus model, the students would learn from home in nine-week intervals.
“The on-campus learning, we’re looking at three different components of that: We’re looking at traditional where all of our students are coming back and staff members. Then depending on how the numbers are with COVID, and the guidance that we’re getting from the health department, then we may go to a blended model where kids come into school a certain number of days a week and they’re then doing learning from home a certain number,” McDonald explained.
However, if the number of COVID-19 cases becomes too high to manage, the entire district could go to a virtual learning model.
“We’re trying not to shut down the whole system unless that’s warranted because we do know that each time we shut down school, it has an impact on our parents who are working, and they have to make decisions, and it’s really hard to make decisions with your job on the spur of the moment,” McDonald said.
Dr. McDonald added masks and face shields are being furnished by the district for all school employees, and students will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.
In the event a student shows symptoms of COVID-19, they will be isolated in a “sick” room until a parent can pick them up.
