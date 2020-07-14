Suspect in Lowndes County sheriff’s death asks for bond

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An attorney for the man charged with shooting to death Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams is asking a judge to set bond.
William Johnson’s attorney stated in his motion for bond that Johnson has a law abiding family, that he has lived his entire life in Montgomery County with no connection to other communities, and that he will have no contact with witnesses.
Johnson is being held on a capital murder charge. Suspects in capital cases are typically given no bond and it’s not unusual for such suspects to be jailed for a year prior to trial. No trial date has been set.
Johnson has been in custody in Elmore County since the sheriff’s homicide in November.
The State has not responded to Johnson’s bond request and a judge has not yet ruled on the matter.
A judge’s gag order remains in place, so neither side is allowed to speak about the case.
