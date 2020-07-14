SEC postpones soccer, volleyball and cross country

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A day after all 14 Athletic Directors met in Birmingham, the SEC announced Tuesday that it will postpone the start of volleyball, soccer and cross country competition through at least August 31.
The Southeastern Conference said the decision will provide additional time to prepare for the safe return of competition on an adjusted timeline.
The delay in competition includes all exhibition and non-conference games.
Any rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponed start of the fall seasons in volleyball, soccer and cross country will be determined by each school.
The SEC continues to monitor developments related to COVID-19 as it evaluates the potential impact on fall schedules in all sports.
