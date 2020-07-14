As school year approaches, leaders worry about teacher, staff shortages, protecting vulnerable

As of Monday, Alabama has had 54,768 confirmed COVI-19 cases since March and 1,096 deaths. About one-third of the cases have been reported in the last two weeks. While most of the deaths, 79%, have been people age 65 or older and with underlying health conditions, most of the reported cases of COVID-19 are in younger adults. Nearly 42% of cases have been in adults age 25 to 49; 20% of cases have been people age 5 to 24.