School board to discuss renaming 3 Montgomery high schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education will hold its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
On the agenda is a discussion to change the names of several Montgomery high schools: Jefferson Davis High School, Sidney Lanier High School, and Robert E. Lee High School. A petition circulated in June calling for the schools to be renamed; nearly 30,000 people have signed the petition.
A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, which stood in front of Lee High School, toppled from its pedestal last month. Four people were arrested, but the charges against them were dropped.
The board will also talk about the reopening of schools; Monday, Montgomery Public Schools released a list of safety measures to be followed this school year.
Board members will also discuss a resolution that calls for a special election for the Levy of an 18.5 mill school tax. In May, the state legislature passed a bill that would allow residents to vote on the Montgomery County property tax increase.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
